Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault The Associated Press March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 8:40 a.m.
Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day. Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there was no sign Friday of radiation leaks.
They Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and Vladimir Putin has said the campaign will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine even as the day before, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in neighboring Belarus and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
