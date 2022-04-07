Skip to main content
News

Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1040¼ 1044½ 1023¾ 1025¾ —12½
Jul 1043¼ 1047½ 1028 1030½ —10¼
Sep 1038¼ 1042½ 1024¾ 1029 —7¾
Dec 1032 1035 1020¾ 1024¾ —7¼
Mar 1015 1022½ 1011¾ 1015½ —4½
May 995¾ 1004¾ 994 1000½ —1
Jul 925½ 935¼ 921¼ 930 —1¼
Sep 913 915 911 912 ¾
Dec 902¼ 909½ 902 909½ +5¼
Mar 890 892 888¾ 890 +5
May 865 866 865 866 +2½
Jul 809½ 810 809½ 810 +1¾
Est. sales 64,631. Wed.'s sales 77,657
Wed.'s open int 345,968, up 1,353
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 755¾ 759¼ 748½ 757¼
Jul 746 750¾ 740½ 749¼ +2¼
Sep 712¾ 719¾ 711¼ 718¾ +3
Dec 702½ 709 700½ 709 +4¼
Mar 705¼ 711 703¼ 711 +3¾
May 704½ 711 703¼ 710¼ +3
Jul 701¼ 707 699¾ 707 +3¾
Sep 652¾ 659 651 659 +7¾
Dec 628 638½ 626¾ 637¾ +9¼
Mar 635 645 635 645 +9¾
Jul 636½ 637¾ 636½ 637¾ +4¾
Dec 575 578¼ 574¾ 578¼ +4¼
Dec 555 558¾ 554¼ 558¾ +5½
Est. sales 241,705. Wed.'s sales 286,731
Wed.'s open int 1,558,747, up 2,541
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 753¾ 770 750 766¼ +13¾
Jul 724½ 739 724 728½ +1
Sep 584 590 584 584 —1¼
Dec 576¾ 579½ 576¾ 579
Est. sales 282. Wed.'s sales 318
Wed.'s open int 3,052
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1620 1652¾ 1614¾ 1646½ +27
Jul 1603½ 1631¼ 1599 1625¼ +21¾
Aug 1560¼ 1588½ 1557¾ 1583½ +20½
Sep 1483¼ 1512 1480¾ 1507 +20¾
Nov 1444 1469 1438¼ 1463 +19
Jan 1442 1468½ 1437½ 1462¾ +20
Mar 1425¾ 1449¾ 1424½ 1444 +18¾
May 1429 1448 1425½ 1443½ +19½
Jul 1430 1446½ 1430 1444½ +19¾
Nov 1340½ 1369¾ 1340½ 1365¼ +19¼
Jan 1360 1360 1357¼ 1357¼ +9
Nov 1270 1276 1267½ 1274 +6¾
Nov 1246 1248 1246 1248 +4¾
Est. sales 169,675. Wed.'s sales 159,349
Wed.'s open int 755,894
More News