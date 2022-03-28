Plantronics, STAAR Surgical rise; Barclays, Citigroup fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Plantronics Inc., up $13.79 to $39.99.

HP is buying the headset maker in a $3.3 billion deal.

Staar Surgical Co., up $7.76 to $80.71.

U.S. regulators approved the company's implantable lens product for nearsightedness.

Neenah Inc., up $1.99 to $40.20.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is buying the paper producer.

Huntsman Corp., up $1.91 to $37.89.

The chemical company doubled its stock buyback program to $2 billion.

Barclays Plc., down 96 cents to $8.09.

The financial holding company warned investors of a loss due to its selling of more structured notes than it had registered for sale.

ConocoPhillips, down $4 to $103.50.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices slumped.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.05 to $83.83.

The maker of G.I. Joe and other toys reportedly rejected a settlement deal with Alta Fox over a potential proxy fight.

Citigroup Inc., down 82 cents to $55.92.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.