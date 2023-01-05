Peloton to pay $19M in fines over dangerous treadmill defect

NEW YORK (AP) — Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive has agreed to pay roughly $19 million in fines related to its delay in reporting a defect for its treadmills that caused one death and multiple injuries, the federal consumer watchdog said Thursday.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the fine resolves the agency's charges that Peloton knowingly failed to immediately report to the Commission as required by law, that its Tread+ treadmill contained a defect that could create a substantial product hazard and created an “unreasonable risk of serious injury to consumers. ”