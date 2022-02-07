CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|776
|776½
|760
|764½
|+1¼
|May
|782¾
|783¼
|767½
|771½
|+1½
|Jul
|773
|775½
|762¼
|766¼
|+4½
|Sep
|775¼
|775¼
|764¼
|768½
|+5½
|Dec
|775¾
|779¾
|769
|773¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|779¾
|782¾
|775¼
|778½
|+6¾
|May
|774¼
|779
|771¾
|776¾
|+9½
|Dec
|749
|750¼
|749
|750¼
|+4½
|Est. sales 75,244.
|Fri.'s sales 92,190
|Fri.'s open int 393,256,
|up 764
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|628¾
|632½
|624¾
|630¾
|+10¼
|May
|629¾
|634
|626¼
|632½
|+10¾
|Jul
|627
|630½
|622¾
|629¼
|+10¾
|Sep
|591
|594¼
|589¾
|593
|+7
|Dec
|578
|581
|577¼
|579¾
|+6
|Mar
|584¼
|587¾
|584¼
|586½
|+5¾
|May
|587
|590¼
|587
|588¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|587¾
|588¼
|586
|587½
|+4½
|Sep
|551¼
|554
|551¼
|554
|+4½
|Dec
|546½
|549
|545½
|546½
|+3
|Mar
|553¼
|555
|553
|555
|+4¾
|Dec
|498½
|499
|498¼
|499
|+3
|Est. sales 155,813.
|Fri.'s sales 338,499
|Fri.'s open int 1,562,919,
|up 10,052
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|734¼
|736½
|715
|736½
|+5½
|May
|683¾
|695¼
|681
|694½
|+6½
|Jul
|611
|623
|611
|623
|+4¾
|Sep
|539
|539
|539
|539
|+3¼
|Est. sales 316.
|Fri.'s sales 318
|Fri.'s open int 3,847,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1571
|1586½ 1565¼ 1581½
|+28
|May
|1573½ 1589½ 1567¼ 1585¼
|+27¾
|Jul
|1567¼ 1584¼ 1562½ 1580½
|+27
|Aug
|1525¼ 1544¼ 1525
|1539¾
|+24½
|Sep
|1447¾ 1465
|1444¾ 1461¾
|+22¼
|Nov
|1402½ 1423
|1400
|1417
|+21¼
|Jan
|1394½ 1418¼ 1394½ 1413
|+20¾
|Mar
|1369½ 1391
|1369½ 1387
|+19¼
|May
|1366
|1380
|1363½ 1377½
|+19
|Jul
|1357¾ 1376
|1357¾ 1375
|+19¼
|Sep
|1300
|1300¼ 1300
|1300¼
|+6¼
|Nov
|1265
|1277
|1263½ 1274¾
|+12¾
|Nov
|1205
|1210
|1205
|1210
|+7¼
|Est. sales 176,348.
|Fri.'s sales 223,678
|Fri.'s open int 818,676,
|up 11,895
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|66.00
|66.45
|65.07
|65.84
|+.48
|May
|65.96
|66.50
|65.12
|65.90
|+.50
|Jul
|65.53
|66.13
|64.83
|65.47
|+.46
|Aug
|64.89
|65.08
|64.02
|64.59
|+.48
|Sep
|63.89
|64.09
|62.91
|63.47
|+.30
|Oct
|63.05
|63.05
|62.07
|62.54
|+.26
|Dec
|62.56
|62.86
|61.65
|62.35
|+.43
|Jan
|62.22
|62.43
|61.39
|61.89
|+.28
|Mar
|61.35
|61.64
|61.35
|61.55
|+.32
|May
|61.11
|61.46
|61.07
|61.29
|+.36
|Dec
|59.95
|59.95
|59.95
|59.95
|+.29
|Est. sales 51,591.
|Fri.'s sales 102,679
|Fri.'s open int 437,841,
|up 1,799
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|446.00 454.50 445.90 450.50
|+6.60
|May
|443.90 452.90 443.90 449.70
|+7.90
|Jul
|441.80 449.90 440.80 447.40
|+8.60
|Aug
|429.60 438.00 429.30 435.40
|+7.60
|Sep
|413.80 422.10 413.30 419.00
|+6.50
|Oct
|398.50 407.20 397.70 403.90
|+5.30
|Dec
|399.00 405.80 395.50 402.00
|+4.60
|Jan
|392.90 400.10 392.30 397.60
|+4.40
|Mar
|382.20 388.40 382.00 386.80
|+4.40
|May
|372.00 380.30 372.00 380.30
|+4.90
|Dec
|350.90 350.90 350.90 350.90
|+5.40
|Est. sales 62,690.
|Fri.'s sales 94,825
|Fri.'s open int 427,646,
|up 5,940