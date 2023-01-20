Neftlix, Alphabet rise; Lilly, Concentrix fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Alphabet Inc., up $4.97 to $98.02. Google's owner is cutting 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce, the latest tech company to trim staff. Netflix Inc., up $26.72 to $342.50. Subscriber growth is surging again at the streaming video pioneer, an early sign that its ad-supported service is keeping it competitive. Eli Lilly Inc., down $5.01 to $346.07. Regulators said they need more data on the company\u2019s application for a quick approval of potential Alzheimer\u2019s disease treatment. Playtika Holding Corp., up 71 cents to $10.20. The Israeli mobile game editor is offering to buy Rovio Entertainment Corp., the maker of \u201cAngry Birds." Wayfair Inc., up $7.88 to $46.79. The online home furnishings store said it was cutting 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as part of a cost-cutting program. PPG Industries Inc., up $7.40 to $131. The maker of paints and coatings reported results that beat analysts' estimates. Regions Financial Corp., up $1 to $22.69. The Alabama-based bank reported results that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts expected. Concentrix Corp. down 97 cents to $141.99. The business services company reported results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.