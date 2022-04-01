NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

GameStop Corp., down $1.58 to $165.

The video game retailer will ask shareholders to approve a stock split.

Fisker Inc., up 12 cents to $13.02.

The electric vehicle maker passed 40,000 reservations for its Fisker Ocean SUV.

Ford Motor Co., down 26 cents to $16.65.

Regulators unveiled stricter fuel economy requirements for new vehicles sold in the U.S.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 71 cents to $6.75.

Investors were disappointed by the cybersecurity software and services company's latest financial update.

Amazon.com Inc., up $11.25 to $3,271.20.

The online retailer's workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid, while workers in part of New York voted to unionize.

NIO Inc., up 88 cents to $21.93.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker gave investors an encouraging delivery update.

DexCom Inc., up $19.97 to $531.57.

The medical device company announced the launch of a new glucose monitoring system in the U.K.

Newell Brands Inc., down 1 cent to $21.40.

The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products completed the sale of its connected home & security business to Resideo Technologies.