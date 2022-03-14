Minnesota Senate unanimously approves light rail audit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted unanimously Monday to approve an audit of a more than $2 billion light rail line that's been marred by delays and huge cost overruns since the transit project broke ground in 2019.
The bill allocates $200,000 to the Legislative Auditor's office to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project, which is shaping up as one of the most expensive public works projects in state history. The audit will include evaluations of project costs and overruns, changes to the project schedule, the qualifications of project management staff and quality of construction, among other criteria.