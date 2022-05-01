May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites ELAINE GANLEY, Associated Press May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 11:53 a.m.
Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron.
PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term.
Tensions erupted in Paris, as some demonstrators broke windows at some banks and a fast-food restaurant and ripped up street signs. apparently the work of men dressed and masked in black. Police moved in, firing rounds of tear gas.