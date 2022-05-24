Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War The Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 9:15 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 A resident sits outside buildings damaged by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Residents walk toward their homes, buildings ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Klavdiya Tyshenko stands at the entrance of her home ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Klavdiya Tyshenko stands at her home ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 A resident sits outside a house ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Commuters take the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Commuters take the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 A woman arranges her shop inside the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 People board transport during an evacuation of civilians in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Destroyed houses are seen after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Two men carry a wooded panel next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Two women sit inside a van as they are evacuated in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 The tomb of a person who died after Russia invasion is seen in Bucha cemetery, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A girl rides a bicycle in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 A woman reacts during an evacuation of civilians in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 A boy plays in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
The Russian parliament gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass said foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares.
Written By
The Associated Press