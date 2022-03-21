Live updates: Court bans Facebook, Instagram in Russia The Associated Press March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 1:40 p.m.
MOSCOW — A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram on Monday for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta.
The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” The prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about the Russian military action in Ukraine and calls for protests in Russia.
Written By
The Associated Press