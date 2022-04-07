Live Updates | Paris summons Russian envoy over Bucha tweet The Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 8:49 a.m.
1 of20 An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A man carries a coffin next to plastic bags with corpses of civilians as police conduct investigations in Bucha, before sending the copses to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, in seen with traces of bullets against the background of an apartment house ruined in the Russian shelling in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 An emergency worker holds a rescued cat in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. Ukrainian authorities are poring over the grisly aftermath of alleged Russian atrocities around Kyiv, as both sides prepare for an all-out push by Moscow's forces to seize Ukraine’s industrial east. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Identification cards on a man as policemen work on the indentification process following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A witness gestures next to the grave of two civilians buried in a backyard in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, center, waits for the start of a second meeting of the North Atlantic Council with participation of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A volunteer, right, carries sandwiches for refugees as they stay in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A volunteer talks with refugees as they stay in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
PARIS — France has summoned Russia’s ambassador over his tweet suggesting that images of civilians killed in Ukraine's town of Bucha were staged. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the tweet “indecent.”
Thursday's tweet, which was later removed but had already been reprinted by numerous French media, showed a street in Bucha with a knocked-out tank and numerous journalists, under the caption “film set.”
The Associated Press