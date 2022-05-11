Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge said Wednesday he will lift Donald Trump’s contempt of court order if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines he’s racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena for evidence in a civil investigation into his business practices.
In one of two Trump subpoena fights before courts on Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron said he will lift his finding of contempt if Trump submits additional paperwork by May 20 detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies.