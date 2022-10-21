Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Late-game goal stymies Reed City It came down to the wire, but the Reed City Coyotes couldn’t quite get the break they needed with...

Reed City senior runner wants high finish at state meet Nora Smoes seems ready to end her Reed City cross country career on a high note.

Adversity hits, but Evart overpowers Lake City 47-6 Evart’s football was forced to play on Friday night without one of its top players, Cole Hopkins,...