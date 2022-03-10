How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.

The S&P 500 had its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%. The worry in markets is the economy may be set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of persistently high inflation and slowing growth.