Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water SAM METZ, SUMAN NAISHADHAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 9:18 p.m.
1 of8 The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in northwestern Arizona. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A man walks by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on June 22, 2022. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Water flows down the Colorado River downriver from Hoover Dam in northwest Arizona, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A buoy sits high and dry on cracked earth previously under the waters of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on June 28, 2022. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on June 26, 2022. Federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday.
Though the cuts will not result in any immediate new restrictions — like banning lawn watering or car washing — they signal that unpopular decisions about how to reduce consumption are on the horizon, including whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts.
SAM METZ, SUMAN NAISHADHAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE