SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An antique coin salesman who pled guilty to money laundering and fraud charges stemming from a $200 million silver trading scheme was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Tuesday in what a federal judge called one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Utah history.

U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart handed out the full 19-year sentence requested by prosecutors to Gaylen Rust, FOX-13 reported.