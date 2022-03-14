China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press March 14, 2022 Updated: March 14, 2022 9:38 a.m.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.