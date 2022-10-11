Business Highlights: IMF's outlook, rules for gig workers

___

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency is forecasting that the global economy will eke out growth of just 2.7% next year, down from the 2.9% it had estimated in July. The IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year — a modest 3.2%, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6% expansion.

___

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor is publishing a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The department said Tuesday that misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over businesses, and hurts the economy. Shares of major gig companies such as Uber and Lyft plummeted.

___

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, the government lifted border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have added flights and visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism. Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed $35 billion boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And given the bargains to be had with the yen weakening against the U.S. dollar, the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

___

Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly lower after an afternoon hiccup on Wall Street as trading remains unsettled ahead of key reports on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after wavering down, up, then back down again. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% and the Dow ended just barely in the green. The S&P 500 marked its fifth straight loss as worries grow that a recession may be looming. The International Monetary Fund, a global lending agency, further stoked those fears when it cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

___

Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has expanded its emergency effort to stabilize the financial markets amid concerns the government’s plan to slash taxes pose a “material risk” to Britain’s fiscal stability. The central bank said Tuesday that it will now buy inflation-linked securities that offer protection from inflation as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to “restore orderly conditions” in the market. The bank says purchases will total up to 10 billion pounds, or $11 billion, a day split evenly between both types of bonds. The program expanded after yields on government bonds jumped again Monday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says the purchases will end Friday as originally planned.

___

TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce. It’s indicating in job listings that it has plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, the company has posted several job listings on LinkedIn looking for candidates to help it develop and grow its “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” to sellers using the app. According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return options to sellers. A company spokesperson declined to comment on TikTok’s e-commerce plans in the U.S.

___

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of the ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. Drivers queuing to fill the tanks of their vehicles and petrol stations closed temporarily while waiting for deliveries have become an increasingly familiar sight in France in recent days. Borne spoke Tuesday at the National Assembly. She said about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She called for urgent dialogue between unions and companies’ management as strikers are asking for pay rises amid fueling inflation in the country.

___

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as it starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. The company also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components. The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion. The plant site is off Interstate 71 in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.

___

The S&P 500 slipped 23.55 points, or 0.7%, to 3,588.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.1%, to 29,239.19. The Nasdaq dropped 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,692.92.