Business Highlights: FTC sues to block megadeal, stocks rise

____ FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft\u2019s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The agency said Microsoft has shown through past acquisitions that it will withhold game content from rivals. Microsoft\u2019s president, Brad Smith, signaled in a statement Thursday that the company is likely to challenge the FTC\u2019s decision. ____ EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked LONDON (AP) \u2014 The European Union\u2019s top court says Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong. Europeans have the right to ask search engines to delete links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true, under a principle known as \u201cright to be forgotten.\u201d Two people asked Google to remove search results based on their names that linked to articles they said made false claims. Google refused because it didn\u2019t know whether the articles were accurate or not. The European Court of Justice said Thursday that it disagreed. Google says it\u2019s worked to balance \u201cpeople\u2019s rights of access to information and privacy.\u201d ____ Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) \u2014 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has helped mark a milestone in U.S. history by holding up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen\u2019s signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked Thursday about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, \u201cI will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.\u201d Malerba and Yellen traveled to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to provide their signatures. The new $1 and $5 notes will go into circulation next year. ____ New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours. They\u2019re frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper\u2019s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside Times\u2019 offices. The newspaper was relying on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the U.S. and other countries. In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday\u2019s report would be \u201crobust\u201d but that producing it would be harder than usual. ____ Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 President Joe Biden\u2019s administration is providing nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan. The federal aid is intended to stop severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamsters workers and retirees. The Biden administration says it\u2019s the largest-ever federal payment to a union pension fund. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is part of a broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law in 2021. Retirement plans have been under financial pressure because of underfunding and other issues. Without the federal assistance, Teamster members could have seen their benefits reduced by roughly 60%. ____ FTC challenges Meta acquisition of VR company in court Federal regulators opened their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta\u2019s acquisition of a virtual-reality company in a San Jose, California, courtroom. In a landmark legal challenge Thursday to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Meta\u2019s acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. Meta has been unsuccessful in its bid to have the case dismissed. CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dropped as a defendant, in the case, but he is expected to testify. ____ Women sue Musk\u2019s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month\u2019s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk\u2019s decimation of Twitter\u2019s workforce through mass layoffs and firings. Days after the world\u2019s richest man bought the social media platform for $44 billion, the company told about half of employees on Nov. 4 that they no longer had a job but would get three months severance. ____ Memphis nonprofit puts money behind drive to curb gun deaths MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) \u2014 Memphis has long suffered from disproportionately high homicide rates. And like many other cities, it endured a surge in homicides in 2020 on the heels of the pandemic. The violence seized the attention of Patrick Lawler, who runs the nonprofit Youth Villages. Lawler discovered a body of research suggesting that a surprisingly small number of people, generally acting in groups, are typically behind most gun violence. Building on that research, he established a community intervention program that aims to reduce gun violence in Memphis and has set an ambitious goal of raising $60 million to sustain it. ____ Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain lower for the week after five straight losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. U.S. crude oil prices settled lower, marking their lowest point of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.49%. Activision Blizzard fell 1.5% after the Federal Trade Commission said it is suing to block Microsoft\u2019s planned $69 billion takeover of the video game company, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles. ____ US jobless claims up modestly last week WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week\u2019s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000. Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment, despite the Federal Reserve\u2019s efforts to cool the economy. ____ The S&P 500 rose 29.59 points, or 0.8%, to 3,963.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points, or 0.5%, to 33,781.48. The Nasdaq rose 123.45 points, or 1.1%, to 11,082. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.39 points, or 0.6%, to 1,818.29. ____