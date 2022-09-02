Broadcom, Lululemon rise; Oxford Industries, HashiCorp fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Starbucks Corp., down $2.46 to $82.94. The giant coffee chain named Laxman Narasimhan, a longtime PepsiCo executive, as its new CEO. Broadcom Inc., up $8.21 to $500.22. The semiconductor maker reported results that beat analysts' estimates and forecast sales above what Wall Street was expecting. Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $19.72 to $314.17. The maker of athletic apparel beat Wall Street\u2019s second-quarter expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Smartsheet Inc., up $3.34 to $34.16. The cloud computing company raised its outlook for the full fiscal year. Oxford Industries Inc., down $9.54 to $92.89. The owner of the Tommy Bahama and Lily Pulitzer brands issued a weaker profit forecast than investors were expecting. PagerDuty Inc., down 59 cents to $23.51. The digital operations management company raised its forecasts for full-year results. HashiCorp Inc., down 15 cents to $30.11. The San Francisco-based infrastructure automation company raised its estimates for full-year results. Kohl's Corp., up $1.60 to $29.97. Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital reportedly made an offer to buy up to $2 billion of property from the retailer.