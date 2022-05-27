Big Lots, American Eagle fall; Dell, Ulta Beauty rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Gap Inc., up 48 cents to $11.60. The clothing chain gave investors a mixed financial report, with solid revenue during the first quarter but a slashed profit forecast for the year. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 93 cents to $13.09. The clothing retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue. Ulta Beauty Inc., up $47.12 to $425.08. The cosmetics retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Dell Technologies Inc., up $5.65 to $49.58. The computer and technology services provider reported strong first-quarter profits and revenue. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $2.16 to $10.77. The restaurant chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts. Big Lots Inc. down $3.71 to $26.94. The discount retailer reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue. Workday Inc. down $9.36 to $158.79. The maker of human resource software reported disappointing first-quarter earnings. Zscaler Inc., up $17.87 to $160. The cloud-based information security provider raised its financial forecasts for the year.