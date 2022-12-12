Stocks open a bit higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting of 2022. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point this week in its ongoing effort to tame inflation by cooling down the economy. Markets were also waiting for an update on U.S. consumer prices, which is due out Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Monday, the Nasdaq was little changed, and the Dow was up 0.3%. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight.
