American Airlines, Walt Disney rise; KB Home, Logitech fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., up $3.48 to $99.81.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting for a seat on the board of the media giant, which owns ABC, ESPN and Disney Studios.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $5.22 to $87.

The chipmaker beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.49 to $16.83.

The airline raised its fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts following a busy holiday travel period.

Logitech International SA, down $11.49 to $56.66.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals gave investors a disappointing financial update.

KB Home, down $1.03 to $34.91.

The homebuilder's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Qualtrics International Inc., up 11 cents to $10.73.

The developer of application software is cutting jobs.

Hess Corp., up $5.48 to $150.73.

The oil producer and other energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude prices.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $3.60 to $65.10.

Brian Humphries is stepping down immediately as CEO of the information technology consulting and outsourcing firm.