Alert: Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market.
- Ice Mountain continues to donate water to Flint residents
- How to prevent and survive drownings
- New Mexico residents sue for information on massive wildfire
- 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles warehouse party
- Grant becomes 1st female golfer to win on European tour
- Georgia Democrat Abrams proposes big boost in teacher pay
- Feds order Michigan home healthcare provider to pay back $93K
- White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater
Most Popular
- Reed City sophomore Max Hammond has been getting the job done for his baseball team either on the...
- Treyvor Conklin is hoping the Reed City baseball season lasts another week. If it does, this...
- It’s Free Fishing weekend when participants don’t need a license to fish, an the DNR is hoping...
- Amanda Brown remembers the last time Evart won a softball regional championship. It was 1999. She...