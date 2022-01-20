Alcoa, Casper rise; Regions Financial, Clorox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Alcoa Corp., up $1.62 to $61.25.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Encompass Health Corp., up 68 cents to $61.90.

The chain of rehabilitation care centers is spinning off its home health and hospice business.

Casper Sleep Inc., up 56 cents to $6.29.

Shareholders at the mattress maker approved a sale to investment group Durational Consumer.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $5.11 to $165.18.

The insurer handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PacWest Bancorp, up 8 cents to $48.21.

The owner of Pacific Western Bank reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $1.62 to $141.

Activist investor Carl Icahn reportedly took a 4% stake in the food and cosmetics ingredients supplier.

Regions Financial Corp., down $1.23 to $22.42.

The holding company for Regions Bank reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Clorox Co., down $5.15 to $175.98.

The bleach maker slipped as investors shifted money from household good makers and other so-called “safe-play” investments.