Adobe, Devon Energy fall; Moderna, Seagen rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Adobe Inc., down $4.29 to $360.79.

The maker of Photoshop and Illustrator software trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

United States Steel Corp., up 31 cents to $19.89.

The steel maker gave investors an encouraging update on its second-quarter earnings.

Roku Inc., up $3.84 to $82.42.

The video streaming company entered an e-commerce shopping deal with retail giant Walmart.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., up 8 cents to $7.36.

The Quebec-based maker of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses suspended plans for an IPO of its Solta Medical business.

Seagen Inc., up $18.67 to $165.45.

Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $2.36 to $62.51.

CEO Vince McMahon is stepping down from the professional wrestling promotor amid a probe into possible misconduct.

Devon Energy Corp., down $5.25 to $58.02.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

Moderna Inc., up $6.95 to $128.03.

The vaccine maker gained ground after U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.